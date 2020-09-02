ABOUT

Choice Hotels Canada

With over 330 independently owned and operated properties, Choice Hotels Canada (CHC) has built its reputation on developing high-value lodging options under ten unique brands. Ranging from limited to full service, economy, and mid-scale properties, CHC offers guests a friendly, affordable, and comfortable night’s stay across the country — from Victoria, British Columbia to St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Since forming as a joint venture with Choice Hotels International, the world’s largest hotel franchisor, Choice Hotels Canada has doubled its property count and surpassed two million loyalty program members. With continued expansion plans underway, Choice Hotels Canada places the utmost importance on enabling franchise owners, and their staff, to exceed the expectations of guests every day.